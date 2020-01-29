My Hero Academia: Chapter 258 reveals the structuring of the Liberation Army

Share it:

The new narrative arc of My Hero Academia it opened with a chapter full of introductions, which reveal – finally – the composition of the Shigaraki army. We get to know this information thanks to the excellent work of Hawks, who in just two months managed to understand the internal structure of the Liberation Army.

Shigaraki has reorganized the forces available to him in different factions, called "Vanguard Action Regiments", within which the best members of the Liberation Army are located, which we have the opportunity to see for the first time because of their absence in the clash in Deika City, due to the maintenance of the Redestro coalitions around the nation.

Each unit specializes in certain war tasks: Tactics, guerrilla warfare, intelligence and support. Obviously, both members of the League of Villain and those of the Liberation Army have been sorted according to their best inclinations.

They are therefore anticipated several new faces that we will get to know during the war, however, their introduction already constitutes a very clear declaration of intent by the author.

It is not, as in the past, of a saga that opposes a limited number of characters to the heroes, we are at the gates of a much more ambitious conflict than the previous ones which will mark a decisive rut in Horikoshi's work.

There are several issues that will have to dissolve the new narrative arc, first of all that of the phantom traitor, which has remained unresolved for some time within the work.

