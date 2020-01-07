My Hero Academia chapter 256: Deku shows all its strength, but what does All Might think about it?

Share it:

Chapter 256 of My Hero Academia once again showcased the improvements of 1-A students, who finally reunited after the apprenticeship period. Among many, All Might he also had the opportunity to closely observe his successor Deku, thus starting to reflect on the enormous progress made by the boy.

Midoriya is in fact returned after the internship at the agency in Endeavor, during which he had the opportunity to understand his in more depth One for All. The would-be hero also began mastering his new Quirk Black Whip, which several chapters earlier caused him to lose control during a challenge with 1-B students, using it to prevent cars from falling during the clash with the villain Ending.

During the demonstration, All Might watches Deku as he cleverly uses his powers, defeating some Villain Bots combining an area attack with Black Whip and a powerful kick with One for All: Full Cowl. The former symbol of peace thinks to himself: "Centuries have passed since the day I gave you my power, and now you no longer turn to look. You don't need it anymore. Keep it up boy!", recognizing in fact the now full independence of his pupil.

Moreover, Midoriya will be able to draw, according to what Kohei Horikoshi said in the previous chapters, to a total of you are Quirk. In addition to the physical power up and Black Whip, the protagonist should therefore be able to count on a transforming skill similar to that used by All Might to reach its final form and to at least three other unpublished powers.

And what do you think of it? Will Izuku ever replace All Might? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the beautiful scene starring Deku and Uraraka.