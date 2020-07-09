Entertainment

My Hero Academia celebrates its sixth anniversary since its first publication

July 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Exactly 6 years ago, Weekly Shonen Jump hosted the manga by My Hero Academia. A work that immediately managed to capture the attention of the public and the animation industry, which, noting its enormous potential, did not think twice about making an adaptation.

To date, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular products of its kind, and despite not grinding the same issues of ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer represents a certainty of the magazine. However, not everyone knows the background on its genesis, and especially on the author of the same – Kohei Horikoshi.

Kohei Horikoshi, just like his latest artistic creature, has become one of the most interesting authors of Jump in recent years. However, before gaining the favor of readers and critics, his journey within the world of Japanese comics it has not been easy at all.

The works prior to My Hero Academia, Crazy Zoo and Barrage, while demonstrating the undeniable talent of Horikoshi, failed to meet the public's favor. Both were canceled after a few volumes, throwing the author into a state of uncertainty and depression, as reported in various interviews.

At that moment he was about to throw in the towel; before ending his mangaka career, however, he intended to try one last time. He then decided to create a work that reflected one of his greatest passions, the American superheroes, a work that primarily amused him, regardless of the reception of the public. The rest is history.

Did you know about the genesis of My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia: because Deku is the only one who can face Shigaraki. In the last chapter of My Hero Academia, Shigaraki showed a frightening similarity with All Might.

