My Hero Academia: can the crimes committed by the villains be forgiven?

The main antagonists of My Hero Academia they are part of the Union of Villain, a group of criminals who intend to overturn the false ideologies of the society of professional heroes. But although they have committed numerous bad deeds, they could be forgiven by Deku and his companions.

Under the dark leadership of All For One, Tomura Shigaraki formed the Union of Villains, a criminal group formed by elements out of their minds and without any fear of the Heroes. In the current story arc of My Hero Academia, “Paranormal Liberation War”, the faction led by Shigaraki has given birth to a violent confrontation that has led to the death of several members of the two sides involved. Despite this terrible event, will the villains still be able to redeem themselves?

Unlike traditional antagonists, My Hero Academia villains have an engaging background, which leads viewers to forgive them for their actions. The members of the Union of Villains are a team of society misfits, tragic figures who have teamed up to overturn the rules imposed by professional heroes. Although their actions are clearly distorted, Kohei Horikoshi has managed to question their point of view: are the gestures performed by the union really wrong?

At the end of this saga, the heroes may decide to forgive the villains. But this could only happen if Pro Heroes and Union of Villain find themselves facing a new threat capable of putting an end to both factions. Ironically, to give life to this unimaginable collaboration could be All For One, hidden in the psyche of Shigaraki. This theory could give birth to the new saga of My Hero Academia. Meanwhile, Toga could be the star of a spin-off on My Hero Academia, here’s why.