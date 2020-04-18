My Hero Academia: Camie Utsushimi shows off in this magnificent cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia over the years of serialization and chapter after chapter he presented us with many different characters, all with well defined characteristics and uniqueness among the most extravagant and original. Just think of how many students and aspiring heroes Horikoshi he gave birth in his great work.

Because, as you well know if you follow My Hero Academia carefully, the mangaka did not create a single class and not a single high school for aspiring heroes. We have the famous Yuei, the best school in the East and we also have the Shiketsuo High School, the best in the West. The first time that this institute has made its own appearance in the series it was when five chosen students from the school attended under consideration for the provisional hero license. At that time, new students were also introduced to us: Inasa Yoarashi, Nagamasa Mora, Seiji Shishikura is Camie Utsushimi.

Just the latter is one of the characters that most impressed the fans and for various reasons. The first is definitely the bizarre way in which Camie is introduced during the exam. If you remember, in fact, the aspiring heroine present at the tournament was not the real Camie, but the member of the League of Villains, Toga, which had taken on the appearance of infiltrating and initiating the plan devised by the antagonists. The second reason is trivially the look, for how the girl was made by Horikoshi and for her dazzling beauty.

In the fourth season of My Hero Academia we were finally able to meet the real Camie alongside Todoroki is Bakugo while trying to get the temporary license from a hero who, thanks to Toga, has not even been able to try to take as they did Deku and many others during the aforementioned exam. But Camie is not only beautiful, but she is also one formidable heroine thanks to the power it has of create visual illusions through the cloud that emits from the mouth and that has allowed her to obtain the license without too much effort.

Well, today we want to show you an unedited version of Camie, a version in flesh and bone. A Camie that came to life thanks to terrific cosplay created by the Instagram artist natalia_kat_ who proposed a classic version of the aspiring heroine, but in a new location: sitting on a canopy bed sprinkled with roses, in a bedroom. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the costume has been made to perfection, from the hat to the tight-fitting leather suit, all enhanced by the beautiful Natalia.

What do you think of the work done by the cosplayer? Do you like this version of Camie? Let us know in the comments.

My Hero Academia: Hawks like you've never seen it in a female cosplay.