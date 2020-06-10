My Hero Academia: Camie is the protagonist of a fascinating cosplay

Share it:

The franchise of My Hero Academia is characterized by a multitude of fascinating characters, some of whom have managed to carve out a large slice of popularity in the dedicated community. One of these aspiring heroines comes directly from Shiketsu High School, or the splendid Camie Utsushimi.

Waiting to find out the latest news on My Hero Academia 5, the web continues to support the jewel of Kohei Horikoshi through ingenious manifestations of creativity, including dedicated illustrations and eccentric personal interpretations, just like this all-female cosplay by Todoroki. But speaking of talentusoe cosplayer, recently, shirogane-sama wanted to pay homage to the character of Camie Utsushimi, idol of fans during the third season of the anime.

The "sparkling" character of the aspiring heroine of Shiketsu High School has been particularly apt in the interpretation of shirogane, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The attention to detail, in fact, allowed the photo to reach well over 30 thousand positive events and thousands of enthusiastic comments from fans, an extraordinary result to say the least. The cosplayer, moreover, was particularly skilled in portraying the eccentric character with fidelity, both in the costumes and in the facial features.

And you, instead, what do you think of this personal interpretation of Camie, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.