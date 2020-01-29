'My Hero Academia' blu-ray – Launching Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of 'My Hero Academia' continues to triumph on the other side of the world. Not only thanks to the premiere of its season 4, which has just reached its equator this past January 25, but also to the release of its new film 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising', which is on its way to making better numbers than the previous one Delivery 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes'.

At the end of 2019, Selecta Visión released the news that it had acquired the rights to release 'My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising' in Spain. And now he has just announced that he has also acquired the rights of the series to launch in our country the first two seasons in blu-ray and dvd format.

Thus, in a live event from their social networks, Selecta Vision has announced that, At the beginning of April 2020, the first season of 'My Hero Academia' will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray. Of course, the blu-ray edition will have a special edition, limited to 500 units, in A4 format and with many extras (postcards, booklet …). They have also detailed that the first full season will arrive in two formats.

They have also revealed that the Spanish dubbing of the first chapters has already taken place in Barcelona and that we will soon be able to see the result, so mark April as your favorite month of 2020, since we will not only have the launch of the first season in blu -ray but many more news.