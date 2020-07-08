My Hero Academia: because Deku is the only one who can face Shigaraki

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is in an important phase for what the future development of the manga will be. In fact Tomura Shigaraki has gained new powers and may be able to destroy the whole of society, flanked by his usual League of Villain allies. Who could stop him in this state?

After Dr. Garaki provided Tomura Shigaraki with not only All for One but also physical enhancement, the villain found himself with a force capable of rivaling that of All Might. For this reason, even with the interruption of the remaining quirks made by Eraserhead, Endeavor and the other heroes they are unable to face Shigaraki.

This is exactly where Izuku Midoriya comes into play, protagonist of My Hero Academia and therefore by nature a character capable of bringing down the enemy. The clash that started to fear in the last chapters of the manga therefore suggests one definitive battle between One for All and All for One, albeit with the support of Professor Aizawa's elimination of quirks.

Thanks to the strength inherited from All Might and previous quirk owners, Deku could really put Shigaraki in trouble exceeding their physical abilities. Obviously this situation will last as long as the cancellation of the villain quirks is active; if this were to stop, Midoriya probably could not stop the enemy of My Hero Academia. We will discover many more details about the clash and its continuation with My Hero Academia 278.