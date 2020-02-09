My Hero Academia: Bakugo's growth is increasingly evident

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the last clash with Midoriya and, after learning about the secret inherent in One For All – in the previous season – Bakugo had shown a subtle character evolution, making him more inclined to dialogue with his partner and less despicable towards him.

This character reversal by Bakugo confirmed in the last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, in which together with Todoroki, Inasa and Camie he succeeded in the arduous task of appeasing a crowd of irreverent children without falling into easy manifestations of anger, but rather by sending a message that largely reflects his personal growth.

The would-be hero realizes that the best way to catch their attention is to impress them with their Quirks, avoiding to do it with a defiant attitude or to grant him an easy victory, since in both cases they would continue with their impertinence.

Bakugo turns to the group leader with very atypical words for the type of character we learned about:

"If you continue to wade all from the bottom, you will not be able to identify your weak points ". A piece of advice that looks more like an individual declaration of intent, with the hope that Bakugo's constantly furious approach will become more and more disdainful, continuing in the wake of the maturation he started last season.

The weekly review of episode 17 of My Hero Academia is available. In addition, the power of Camie Utsushimi was revealed for the first time in the episode.