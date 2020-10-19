My Hero Academia: Bakugo’s family is rich. The post is viral!

My Hero Academia he has spent a lot of time in world building, and the commitment shows. Fans know perfectly well the world in which Kohei Horikoshi’s story is set. From the school system to the economy, the creator has thought of everything down to the smallest detail.

On Reddit, user hoaxandtheshrine posted a picture of Bakugo’s house, noting that the boy and his family live in a very nice, modern and large house. Bakugo’s father works in the design industry, and his wife seems to be part of that field. The Katsuki house makes us think that the family is well off.

The post created a lot of discussion and fans of My Hero Academia they tried to apply the same reasoning to Midoriya’s house as well. It was at that moment that fans realized how our beloved protagonist has grown. Inko lives in a very cheap apartment, nothing compared to the house where Bakugo grew up.

Putting our heroes into pocket accounts is weird, but we know that Pro Heroes get paid well if their rank is high. Ochaco said he wanted to use his quirk to help his parents solve their financial problems. Along with Bakugo’s, there are other wealthy families in My Hero Academia, for example Ida, Todoroki e Yaoyorozu.

While we are waiting impatiently for the arrival of the new chapter of My Hero Academia, the author of My Hero Academia announces something new.