My Hero Academia: Bakugo feeds the doubts of fans

Together with Deku, Bakugo is one of the strongest and most loved protagonists of My Hero Academia. The explosive hero has often shown his intemperance, but now he seems ready for a decisive and epochal turning point that has led him to re-enter the trends of Twitter.

Since his teens, Katsuki Bakugo has definitely changed. The life of a hero at the UA Academy has made him grow and the reconciliation with his rival Deku has sanctioned an unexpected evolution of the story line.

In the new Paranormal Liberation War story arc, Midoriya has put her life on the line to defeat Tomura Shigaraki. Harnessing the full power of One For All 100%, Deku took over, but the considerable effort led to serious repercussions. With the new rise of Shigaraki, this time Bakugo could take the field, so far a spectator of the fight.

According to some leaks that have circulated on the web, in chapter 285 of My Hero Academia Bakugo could sacrifice himself to defend Deku. This eventuality seems unlikely; Midoriya is the protagonist of the work, but Bakugo is his rival ever and his disappearance would be comparable to the death of Vegeta or Sasuke. What if Deku died instead? Bakugo seems the number one candidate to inherit the One For All and would thus become the new protagonist of My Hero Academia.

For official confirmations we just have to wait for Sunday, the day when Kohei Horikoshi’s manga will be published. But in the meantime, the title of chapter 285 of My Hero Academia has definitely inflamed the audience.