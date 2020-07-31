Entertainment

My Hero Academia as Naruto: here is a fanart of team 7 but with aspiring heroes

July 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
My Hero Academia it has always been considered a spiritual sequel to Naruto. The adventure created by Masashi Kishimoto has inspired a large number of mangakas but who has made up for it, at least among the best known manga, was Kohei Horikoshi. There are many junction points between the two comics published on Weekly Shonen Jump.

Some fan art bring the protagonists of My Hero Academia to Konoha. What we brought you a few days ago is not the only one, since the design created by Professor Gemini has been added. Posted on Reddit, the image went viral in a short time and, as you can see below, see the trio formed by Deku, Uraraka and Bakugo alongside Professor Aizawa.

The scheme and expressions obviously follow that of the photo of team 7 of Naruto, where Sakura is smiling between a Naruto and a Sasuke not very convinced, while the master Kakashi tries to convince the two to stay still for the photo. This fan art brings the worlds of Naruto and My Hero Academia even closer, did you like the way the fan made it?

READ:  Weekly Shonen Jump changes its face: we see the manga line up completely upset

Remembering the old days, a Naruto group cosplay shows us just what the famous photo of team 7 of the Village of the Leaf would look like in reality.

