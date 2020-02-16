My Hero Academia as a model for a glue? An Italian company goes viral with All Might

Share it:

In the internet age it is easy to find inspirations of all kinds, whether to prepare something amateurish or to pack professional products of all kinds. An Italian company may have taken one of the most famous souls of the moment as a model, My Hero Academia, for a quick assembly glue.

As happened in the past for the advertising of a bank, another company has also taken inspiration from My Hero Academia for one of its products. The image below puts a I compare the Ultra Grip and All Might glue in one of its iconic poses in a hardware store discovered by a Facebook user. As can be seen in the comparison between the two images, the character on the left is greatly inspired by the well-known hero of My Hero Academia.

It starts from the mouth and the proportions of the head, ending with the shadows of the muscles and the exact position of the arms which, while following the stereotype of a muscular American man taken as a model also by Horikoshi for My Hero Academia, he remembers All Might in an all too determined way. Finally, the logo in which the word "Ultra Grip" is kept also refers to the Japanese one, with "My Hero Academia" proceeding with the same perspectives.

