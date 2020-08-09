Entertainment

My Hero Academia: artist recreates Uraraka and other students in 3DCG, what do you think?

August 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

How would-be heroes of My Hero Academia in one of the latest Disney Pixar movies? In recent months the artist They have Koskinen tried to answer the question by making alternate versions of some characters, recreating them from scratch using the 3DCG animation technique.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the user's latest creations, approved by hundreds of thousands of fans. In particular, the heroes chosen by @hkoskine they are Ochaco Uraraka (visible with and without the heroine costume), Shoto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu. The artist has already communicated to fans that he will make other models, including those of Midoriya, Bakugo, All Might, Tsuyu and Mirko.

In recent years the anime industry has come closer and closer to the use of the 3DCG animation technique, and also great classics such as Lupine or Pokémon they returned to the cinema with a new graphic design. Among the many producers, Netflix seems to be the one most willing to rely on this technique, as demonstrated by the recent Ghosts in The Shell: SAC_2045 or The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya.

READ:  Neon Genesis Evangelion: Adult and costumed Asuka in Mariza Scheid's cosplay

What do you think of it? You like them? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you are a fan of My Hero Academia then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the latest on the production of the fifth season.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.