My Hero Academia: artist recreates Uraraka and other students in 3DCG, what do you think?

How would-be heroes of My Hero Academia in one of the latest Disney Pixar movies? In recent months the artist They have Koskinen tried to answer the question by making alternate versions of some characters, recreating them from scratch using the 3DCG animation technique.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the user's latest creations, approved by hundreds of thousands of fans. In particular, the heroes chosen by @hkoskine they are Ochaco Uraraka (visible with and without the heroine costume), Shoto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu. The artist has already communicated to fans that he will make other models, including those of Midoriya, Bakugo, All Might, Tsuyu and Mirko.

In recent years the anime industry has come closer and closer to the use of the 3DCG animation technique, and also great classics such as Lupine or Pokémon they returned to the cinema with a new graphic design. Among the many producers, Netflix seems to be the one most willing to rely on this technique, as demonstrated by the recent Ghosts in The Shell: SAC_2045 or The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya.

What do you think of it? You like them? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you are a fan of My Hero Academia then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the latest on the production of the fifth season.