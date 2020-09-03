My Hero Academia: another splendid Kleiner Pixel cosplay arrives, this time on Eri

Share it:

Even in the cosplay world there are people who, both at an amateur and professional level, get a certain popularity. For some, this amounts to a confirmation of a certain style or a certain quality. After the Demon Slayer cosplay on Kanao Tsuyuri, Kleiner Pixel moves to My Hero Academia.

The cosplayer decided to share three photos of hers on her Instagram account Eri cosplay, all three went viral. As we can see below, despite not being able to perfectly adapt the more childish traits of the child, she manages to present a credible and faithful cosplay. From the manifestation of his power on the horn, obviously aided by graphic effects with Photoshop, to the tattered and worn robe he wears, Kleiner Pixel managed to create a great My Hero Academia themed cosplay.

As those who follow the series know, Eri appeared in My Hero Academia season 4 finished a few months ago. She was a fundamental character during the Overhaul arc but she also appeared later as her quirk is very particular and, with proper use, could also save lives and serve the purposes of the heroes.

According to some fans, the little girl will become a hero in the future and will enroll in Yuei. Someone has already tried to design Eri’s Hero costume.