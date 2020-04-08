'My Hero Academia' announces its season 5

Share it:

Fans of 'My Hero Academia' are in luck: The popular anime, which has become so famous in recent years, will be in its fifth season. Deku, Bakugo, and company will continue to fight evil once again. The end of the fourth season It left us all quite shocked, and the fifth season will not only solve the unknowns that season 4 has left us, but it will also pose new, much more complex story arcs, which will explore the consequences of the last episodes.

The problem is that, to this day, we still don't know when that fifth season will arrive. For what is rumored in networks, could premiere in the summer of 2021. In other words, we would have to wait more than a year to see our favorite heroes again, but of course, considering that the Coronavirus crisis has stopped almost all film and television productions, it stands to reason that it will suffer a delay this new batch of episodes.

In recent months, 'My Hero Academia' has become one of the best-selling manga and one of the most viewed anime, rivaling the almighty 'One Piece', which usually leads all charts. Will he keep the guy during season 5 of 'My Hero Academia'? The producer Bones has released a small preview in which we can take a look at what is to come …