Entertainment

'My Hero Academia' announces its season 5

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fans of 'My Hero Academia' are in luck: The popular anime, which has become so famous in recent years, will be in its fifth season. Deku, Bakugo, and company will continue to fight evil once again. The end of the fourth season It left us all quite shocked, and the fifth season will not only solve the unknowns that season 4 has left us, but it will also pose new, much more complex story arcs, which will explore the consequences of the last episodes.

The problem is that, to this day, we still don't know when that fifth season will arrive. For what is rumored in networks, could premiere in the summer of 2021. In other words, we would have to wait more than a year to see our favorite heroes again, but of course, considering that the Coronavirus crisis has stopped almost all film and television productions, it stands to reason that it will suffer a delay this new batch of episodes.

READ:  The Best Ewan McGregor Movies According to IMDb

In recent months, 'My Hero Academia' has become one of the best-selling manga and one of the most viewed anime, rivaling the almighty 'One Piece', which usually leads all charts. Will he keep the guy during season 5 of 'My Hero Academia'? The producer Bones has released a small preview in which we can take a look at what is to come …

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.