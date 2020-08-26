My Hero Academia: announced a new anime, will it be Vigilante?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia, to date, is one of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump, one of the series that will be talked about for several years. Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero epic also enjoys one of the best television adaptations of recent years for a shonen series, thanks to the touch of Studio Bones.

Currently, in fact, the franchise enjoys 4 seasons of which a fifth in production already in a good state of development according to the words of the historic composer of My Hero Academia, Yuki Hayashi. However, the surprises for the brand seem destined to continue as between the pages of License Global, one of the world’s most famous magazines in terms of licenses, a particularly cryptic sentence appeared in the section reserved for That, the distributor who owns the rights to the series.

In this case, the section reserved for the Japanese giant closes with a sentence that seems to leave no room for any doubt, namely “per My Hero Academia, TOHO is planning a new animated series“. The sentence in question needs to be taken with due care, as it is not clear whether it is a quote announcement for the sixth season or, possibly, of the television transposition of Vigilante, its famous spin-off. Who knows, however, whether it is a new film or an original series, perhaps centered on one of the characters in the saga.

So we just have to invite you to continue following us so as not to miss the news on My Hero Academia. And you, instead, what do you expect? Let us know with a comment below.