Entertainment

My Hero Academia: announced a new anime, will it be Vigilante?

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia, to date, is one of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump, one of the series that will be talked about for several years. Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero epic also enjoys one of the best television adaptations of recent years for a shonen series, thanks to the touch of Studio Bones.

Currently, in fact, the franchise enjoys 4 seasons of which a fifth in production already in a good state of development according to the words of the historic composer of My Hero Academia, Yuki Hayashi. However, the surprises for the brand seem destined to continue as between the pages of License Global, one of the world’s most famous magazines in terms of licenses, a particularly cryptic sentence appeared in the section reserved for That, the distributor who owns the rights to the series.

In this case, the section reserved for the Japanese giant closes with a sentence that seems to leave no room for any doubt, namely “per My Hero Academia, TOHO is planning a new animated series“. The sentence in question needs to be taken with due care, as it is not clear whether it is a quote announcement for the sixth season or, possibly, of the television transposition of Vigilante, its famous spin-off. Who knows, however, whether it is a new film or an original series, perhaps centered on one of the characters in the saga.

READ:  ONE PIECE: Zoro becomes a true samurai with a viral fan art

So we just have to invite you to continue following us so as not to miss the news on My Hero Academia. And you, instead, what do you expect? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.