My Hero Academia and XLARGE together for a new line of clothes

The one of My Hero Academia it is an epic that in a few years has become one of the most famous and appreciated by the public, a manga materialized thanks to the hard work of Kōhei Horikoshi which after the success has also seen the arrival of an animated adaptation of which the fourth season has recently ended.

In short, there is talk of incredible results obtained by the franchise, which quickly saw the arrival of themed films and video games designed to keep the interest of the many readers and viewers always eager to get in touch with other themed productions. This explains why more and more companies have launched into various projects designed to enthrall users, in particular the most avid collectors.

This time, however, the guys from XLARGE, a famous American brand dedicated to clothing who made it known they had given shape to a new collaboration with the My Hero Academia franchise for a new line of themed clothes between jeans and T-shirts, some of which are already visible in the image at the bottom of the news. The various items will be available for purchase in the XLARGE official online store and on the Japanese site "ZOZOTOWN" from May 2, 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of My Hero Academia Season 4. In addition, to the delight of the fans, just recently a full-size bass identical to that used by Jiro was presented to the public My Hero Academia.