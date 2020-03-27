My Hero Academia and the X-Men meet in a splendid cosplay

Share it:

Over the past few years, the highly appreciated manga My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi has been able to conquer millions and millions of readers scattered in every corner of the globe, a well-deserved success made even more conspicuous with the arrival of an anime-themed adaptation now in its fourth season.

The undisputed success achieved by the production has over time led countless fans to let themselves go in an infinite succession of fanmade works, between fan-art and cosplay, which often and willingly have been able to win countless praises from the public.

This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find the cosplayer Nocturnal Virus, who has decided to pay homage not only to My Hero Academia, but also to the unforgettable epic of the X-Men. The girl, in fact, published a splendid one on her Instagram profile cosplay in which Bakugo and Jubilee were merged together (character that we had the opportunity to see both in the comics and in the films dedicated to the X-Men), taking into account the peculiarities of both characters, with a final work as characteristic as it was successful – as you can see from the image at the bottom of the news – who has been able to get a lot of praise from fans.

