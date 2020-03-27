Entertainment

My Hero Academia and the X-Men meet in a splendid cosplay

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over the past few years, the highly appreciated manga My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi has been able to conquer millions and millions of readers scattered in every corner of the globe, a well-deserved success made even more conspicuous with the arrival of an anime-themed adaptation now in its fourth season.

The undisputed success achieved by the production has over time led countless fans to let themselves go in an infinite succession of fanmade works, between fan-art and cosplay, which often and willingly have been able to win countless praises from the public.

This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find the cosplayer Nocturnal Virus, who has decided to pay homage not only to My Hero Academia, but also to the unforgettable epic of the X-Men. The girl, in fact, published a splendid one on her Instagram profile cosplay in which Bakugo and Jubilee were merged together (character that we had the opportunity to see both in the comics and in the films dedicated to the X-Men), taking into account the peculiarities of both characters, with a final work as characteristic as it was successful – as you can see from the image at the bottom of the news – who has been able to get a lot of praise from fans.

READ:  Disney is About to Start Own Streaming Channel From November

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 23rd episode of My Hero Academia Season 4. Furthermore, the dates for a new theatrical show dedicated to the series have recently been revealed.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.