My Hero Academia and the inexplicable easter egg: why does Aoyama keep looking in the room?

You have probably never noticed it, but an Izuku Midoriya classmate in My Hero Academia is famous on the web because of a particular easter egg. Yuga Aoyama, the aspiring hero capable of firing a laser beam from his belt, has broken the fourth wall for four seasons now occasionally looking at the camera.

The Easter egg was first noticed by a user years ago during the airing of the second season. After sharing their discovery on Reddit, users began to observe the character more carefully and as you can see at the bottom, over time the situation has not changed in the least.

In total, Aoyama looked into the room 110 times over the first three seasons. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the link Imgur where Reddit users saved all the hilarious tears of the fourth wall. The guys from Bones never spoke on the subject, but according to the fans the animation studio would have simply decided to joke a bit with their audience.

And what do you think of it? Did you notice it? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the teaser trailer of My Hero Academia 5 and our in-depth analysis on the sagas adapted in the next season.