My Hero Academia and the fight against the giant: spoilers and images from chapter 278

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week everyone expected the chapter 278 of Kohei Horikoshi's work. Weekly Shonen Jump, however, had to communicate to readers passionate about the manga that My Hero Academia 278 would not be there. The mangaka had to change its routine to deal with the pandemic in Japan and its consequences.

There were no problems this time for My Hero Academia as the regular publication of the work will arrive on Weekly Shonen Jump # 33-34. Let's see the together spoiler of chapter 278 of My Hero Academia.

Resumes the fight between giants that was taking place between Gigantomachia and Mount Lady and its consequences. In the thick forest that surrounds the mansion there are still the boys of 1-A and 1-B with a small group of professionals. Jiro identifies a movement in their direction and the heroes immediately head in that direction, leaving the students behind. However, the battle seems to have turned in favor of Gigantomachia as members of the League of Villain are also on his back. Dabi manages to delay an attack by Midnight and Kamui while Mr. Compress hits the woman with one of his secret weapons.

Mount Lady continues, from the ground and bloody, to try to stop Gigantomachia by blocking his legs while Midnight drags himself wounded in the forest warning the young heroes of the situation. Yaoyorozu thus takes the lead ordering Jiro and Shoji to identify the monster's position and tonnage by the centimeter while she will coordinate with Mudman of the 1-B to prepare a trap. 1-A is determined to slow down the attack, will they succeed?

After this saga, My Hero Academia could use a timeskip to narrate new adventures.