My Hero Academia and the controversies about Horikoshi: right or wrong?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia, you will almost certainly know that the last few weeks have not been exactly happy for Kohei Horikoshi's manga. Some choices of the author in the last chapters in fact, they have been the protagonists of numerous controversies on the net, generating noisy debates and controversies that led Weekly Shonen Jump and the mangaka himself to intervene. Contrasts that have not yet completely deflated and that bring the theme of relationship between art and politically correct, as relevant as ever in today's entertainment world. Let's take stock of the situation and analyze what happened.

A controversial name

It all started with the publication of the chapter 259 of My Hero Academia in the magazine and, in the West, on the official Manga Plus scan site. A chapter that for many proved to be of no particular importance, for others it was a real affront due to an artistic choice by Horikoshi deemed unhappy and out of place. In fact, the chapter reveals the identity of the Dr. Ujiko, the evil mind that hides behind the origins of the Nomu and the terrible expressions on human bodies. Its real name turns out to be "Shiga Maruta", and if many say absolutely nothing, for others it was a clear reference to a terrible event that took place during the Second World War.

We refer to the special project known by the code name "Maruta", initiated by Unit 731, a special team of the Japanese army active in the period between 1936 and 1945 in Manchuria and northeastern China. The real purposes of the unit hid behind the false goal of water purification, when instead she was charged with study and test chemical and biological weapons, in clear violation of the Geneva protocol signed by Japan in 1925.

The unit was responsible for some of the most serious war crimes committed by the Japanese military: thousands of Mongolian, Korean, British, American and especially Chinese prisoners were captured and used as guinea pigs in various experiments, aimed at experimenting bacteriological weapons to be used against enemies of war and testing new therapeutic techniques that would have allowed greater effectiveness on soldiers Japanese injured or inpatients. As if that wasn't enough, the term Maruta was used with derogatory meaning by the staff towards the prisoners, or "pieces of wood".

Some fans of the opera they criticized the author's choice to use this name for a fictional character, arguing that this represents a lack of respect for a tragic event of the past that had a significantly lower resonance and exposure to the Nazi genocide, but still very much felt in China and Korea, or even a celebration of the aforementioned.

The My Hero Academia case has reached China: some platforms and sites have made the decision to ban the work altogether, both in the manga and anime versions, while users stormed every review site to lower the average rating of the Japanese title at any cost.

All this forced Weekly Shonen Jump and Horikoshi to officially apologize and take the necessary measures to appease the ongoing controversy. The author said he was sorry for hurting the readers and justified himself by stating how the choice of the name Shiga Maruta was linked to the character's connection with All for One and his fat and plump appearance. The analogy with the tragic Maruta event therefore seems to have been completely random and unwanted. All the more if you think that Horikoshi associates the absence of Quirk with wood, as confirmed by the translator of the American edition of My Hero Academia.

Hence the notorious doctor Shiga Maruta changes his name and becomes Kyudai Garaki, an appellation that still reflects Horikoshi's original intentions, given that here too we have references to the character's roundness and his ties to All for One. Was this change enough to quell controversy? Not exactly.

Again some fans have pointed out that the pronunciation of the name "Kyudai" corresponds to the abbreviation commonly used for Kyushu Daigaku, the Kyushu university located in the city of Fukuoka, known for some Live dissection episodes in 1945 of 8 Americans captured by imperial aviation. Neither Horikoshi nor Shueisha has commented on this further controversy for the moment.

Birth dates and author support

It does not end here. Recently the manga has become the target of further attacks on the net due to the birth dates of some characters of My Hero Academia, which correspond to those of important elements or figures of the Nazi world and the Axis powers of the Second World War. It is unlikely that Horikoshi has chosen these dates specifically, it looks rather like yet another unfortunate coincidence, but despite this some users seem not to want to make it go smoothly.

In response to this wave of controversy that has occurred in recent weeks, many have used the hashtag #WeSupportYouHorikoshi on social media. A sign of protest against all users who have created sterile controversies on elements of little importance in the manga, the hashtag has depopulated on Twitter in the last few days and testifies to the full support of the author's supporters. In the past Horikoshi had already had problems with his work, related to the development of the character of Endeavor and the reactions of the discontented readers, following which he had entered a depressive state. We can only hope that these new controversies do not compromise serialization, leading My Hero Academia to a premature conclusion.

Politically correct art and fan influence

If the first wave of controversies related to the name of Maruta Shiga has at least its justification because of the references to one of the most tragic and painful episodes of the Second World War, a wound still open between Japan and its neighboring countries (China and Korea ), the same can hardly be said for subsequent controversies. As we have already written, the analogies between the characters' dates of birth seem to be just unfortunate coincidences, as well as references to the new name of Dr. Ujiko, Kyudai Garaki, at Kyushu University, and hardly represent bad taste choices on the part of the author or even an apologia for Nazi-fascist thought. Waiting to hear any new response from Shonen Jump or Horikoshi himself, we are witnessing again the "taking power" of a noisy minority of users on social networks willing to do anything to criticize the most popular works of the moment and gain visibility.

Despite this, the controversies rekindle once again the debate on the relationship between art and the politically correct, and the influence that the latter is having on (almost) every aspect of modern society, particularly in the entertainment world. Let's go back to the speech of the name Maruta Shiga. Although the memory of the atrocities of the Japanese during the Second World War is still alive in the collective memory, Did Horikoshi's artistic choice deserve to be criticized in such a harsh way?

And was it really necessary that Weekly Shonen Jump and the author have come to apologize and modify the work in order to appease the controversy, all the more after Horikoshi's explanations on the genesis of the name? We would like to emphasize that the border between politically correct and censorship can be very blurred. Art and culture need freedom to be able to express themselves at the highest levels, and jeopardizing this fundamental right for alleged political correctness risks flattening, or even compromising, the artistic vision of the authors (be they manga artists, musicians, directors and etc).

Another risk that we run in these cases is that of creating dangerous precedents in the relationship between the public and the artists, or in general the professionals of the sector. This is also a current topic and much discussed in recent times: we think of Paramount and his choice to change the look of Sonic in the film of the same name after the criticisms received, or Netflix's decision to remove the Italian dubbing of Neon Genenis Evangelion after the bombardment of controversy and dissension on social networks. In both cases, the fans welcomed this step backwards from their producers, but was it really the right decision?It is correct that a mangaka constantly confronts readers by receiving useful feedback for the improvement of his works, after all it is thanks to them that he can continue to do his job. But when the barrier separating the artist and the public is broken down, with the latter beginning to acquire an ever greater weight in the creative process of a work, here we fall back to what was said before. All the more so if the negative influences come from the noisy minorities of the web, who often mistake the tones and the approach with which to express their dissent.