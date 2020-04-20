My Hero Academia and Naruto meet in a spectacular fan-art

Share it:

As you probably know, the fourth season of My Hero Academia has come to an end and the audience is now waiting for the fifth to arrive, already now widely discussed among the fans who quickly populated the social networks, a sign of the fame that the work has been able to collect over the years.

When we talk about such famous productions, capable of attracting millions of readers and spectators from all over the world, it is easy to get in touch with fan made themed works of incredible quality, between fan-art and cosplay capable of winning the attention of an audience that is constantly looking for new works and themed productions.

This time, however, to conquer the spotlight was the user @slavontherocks, who decided to imagine what Katsuki Bakugo would look like – one of the main characters seen in My Hero Academia – mixed in the Naruto universe, other series of undisputed success that still continues to be talked about today. The result – which you can read in depth – is simply spectacular, capable of fully resuming Bakugo's "explosive" temperament mixing it, however, at the same time with the attitude of an expert ninja ready to fight, a work of undisputed quality that has been able to earn countless praise on the web.

