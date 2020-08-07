My Hero Academia and Mineta's problem, why doesn't anyone want the aspiring hero?

Share it:

Minoru Mineta, aspiring hero of My Hero Academia and great lover of the female body, is one of those characters that you have never received much attention in the work of Kohei Horikoshi. From the first to the fourth season Mineta collapsed in popularity polls and nobody seems to appreciate it: what is its problem?

The author Khoei Horikoshi has never said much about the character, which according to some would have been included in the series solely for justify some fan service. This theory would seem to be confirmed by the behavior of the hero, who during the four seasons of the anime (and the almost 300 chapters of the manga) he managed to attract the antipathy of a large part of the fan base to himself.

Mineta has never shown that he has the real potential to become a hero, and the numbers shown in the official character book confirm that he has much lower than average strength and speed. Moreover, the same book reveals that the aspiring hero has placed several times among the last in the class and that he has not obtained any noteworthy result in the various tests. As you can see at the bottom, long ago more than a few fans even asked for his expulsion from the class.

Despite the collapse in popularity polls, where it went from eighteenth to forty-fifth in the space of two and a half years, however, the would-be hero remains quite popular in Japan, where fan service and comedy clips are generally more popular.

Mineta, Koda and Toru are without doubt the least charismatic heroes of 1-A, but it seems that at least as far as the first Horikoshi is concerned he is trying to improve the situation. After all, even in the last clash shown in the My Hero Academia manga, the aspiring hero played a central role thanks to his Quirk.

And what do you think of it? Is Mineta a salvable character? Let us know with a comment!