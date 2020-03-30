Entertainment

My Hero Academia and Fairy Tail meet with a wonderful fan art

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
It is not often in the world of manga and anime to witness crossover between characters from different series. To fill this gap the fans' imagination takes care of it, as we can see in this illustration that crosses My Hero Academia and Fairy Tail.

On the famous Reddit, a fan showed this fan art that unites the characters of Natsu and Bakugo, exchanging the look. Bakugo, in fact, wears Natsu's clothes and vice versa. The two characters are not very compatible in character. The protagonist of Fairy Tail, in fact, has a cheerful and sunny character, always ready for a joke. Bakugo, on the other hand, is often irritated and prefers to act alone, as if to consider his companions an impediment that slows him down. However, they share their powers based on attacks that exploit the flames. Okay, those of Bakugo are explosions, but there are still many flames when fighting.

What do you think of this crossover? And which of the two do you think is a better character? Let us know in the comments. While the Fairy Tail series has ended (although it continues with spin offs like this one dedicated to the adventures of the cat Happy) My Hero Academia is reaching its climax with the assault of the Heroes on the Villain. In chapter 266 of My Hero Academia we saw the clashes intensify.

