My Hero Academia and Bleach together in this beautiful drawing

My Hero Academia and Bleach are two manga that everyone knows by now. Born in different periods, the first is enjoying great success in these years of serialization and the second instead marked the history of manga a few years ago. Imagining them together is therefore more than legitimate but seeing them together in a drawing is even better.

To let the imagination of the fans of these two manga run around a possible crossover, the friendship that emerged between Tite Kubo and Kohei Horikoshi undoubtedly contributed (here you can find the interview with the author of My Hero Academia and the author of Bleach).

Almost a month later, we return to fantasize about the possibility of seeing together Ichigo and Midorya, but this time a drawing also comes in support of the imagination. This small sketch was shared online on Twitter by user Atsushi 101X and portrays the young hero and the shinigami side by side. At the bottom you can find the tweet with the drawing of the two protagonists.

While we wait and hope for new news about a crossover, we can continue to enjoy the adventures of the young heroes of the U-Academy on the pages of the manga. We remind you that in the next chapter of My Hero Academia there will be important news for Dabi.