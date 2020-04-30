My Hero Academia: an old Endeavor enemy returns to the last chapter of the manga

Share it:

Chapter 269 of My Hero Academia has kept the fans of the work glued to the screen from the first to the last page, staging what would really seem to be the final showdown between heroes and villain. The latest release then introduced, among other things, one new challenge for Endeavor, not casually recalling a past clash.

Number one saved heroin Mirko during chapter 268 of My Hero Academia, getting her out of a thorny situation and starting to cauterize some apparently deadly wounds. The clash with the Nomu cost an arm at number five in the ranking, but Endeavor's timely intervention would seem to have been enough to save her life.

The new Symbol of Peace, however, comes unexpectedly attacked by another High End, similar to what he had managed to defeat with Hawk's help before. Endeavor is now cornered: in front of him it has an opponent with incredibly high fighting potential, while behind it there is a heroine in urgent need of treatment. The other heroes are temporarily busy with the Shigaraki situation, so the number one must be able to get by on his own, facing a copy of the monster that long before seriously wounded him in the face.

