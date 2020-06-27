My Hero Academia: an exclusive Funko Pop is coming! from Midoriya

Share it:

In the series My Hero Academia we have repeatedly seen the character of Izuku Midoriya grappling with his power, who could designate him as a new Symbol of Peace, following in the footsteps of his favorite Pro Hero, or All Might, of whom he also tries to imitate the smile with his costume , which will have a special figures from the Funko Pop!

The work of Kohei Horikoshi it is not the only one among the countless anime and manga franchises to have obtained particularly nice representations regarding the main characters in the Funko Pop! series, and for 2020 there will be other Pops dedicated to My Hero Academia.

It was DisFunko's Twitter profile that shared the news that one will soon arrive collectible figurine dedicated to the character of Midoriya, already available at some online stores that not only presents the complete Deku suit, which we have seen very few times both in the anime and in the manga, but also an unusual material for this product line, in fact the figure seems to be entirely made of metal.

After the events narrated in the fourth season of My Hero Academia, which has achieved considerable success from critics, we have seen a Midoriya increasingly aware of its effective power, the One For All, and we will have to wait for the sagas of the fifth season to continue to see the growth of this promising Hero.

What do you think of this special Funko Pop !? Will you add it to your collection? Let us know with a comment below.