My Hero Academia: an exciting battle in the cover of volume 27

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia it is now at a turning point in history, with Shigaraki inheriting the All for One and it has automatically become the most dangerous threat to our heroes. But before knowing the outcome of the battle, it's time to review the latest events with the highly anticipated volume 27.

With a slight advance, the publishing house and Kohei Horikoshi have simultaneously revealed to the public the color cover of thelast tankobon of My Hero Academia, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the page. The cover is entirely dedicated to the battle between Hawks and Twice, an event that has excited many readers. Barring unforeseen circumstances, therefore, the number will contain chapters from 256 to 266 (or 267) and will continue the last narrative arc currently underway.

For the occasion, moreover, the sensei wanted to create a promotional sketch to pay homage to the presentation of the cover in color, a design that you can also admire at the bottom of the news. The sketch portrays Mirko while holding the new volume in his hand, with his back Todoroki, Bakugo and Midoriya. The author has repeatedly revealed that he particularly appreciates rabbit heroin, a reason that has led him to become the protagonist in the latest events of the manga.

And you, however, what do you think of the original illustration for volume 27 of the manga, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having looked at this fan-art dedicated to Dabi.