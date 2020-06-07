My Hero Academia: an artwork shows us Kota as a Pro Hero

Share it:

The series created by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia , introduced us to an impressive number of young Heroes who have now started their careers in the UA Academy. Thanks to the adventures of the students of Class 1-A we then met other secondary characters, but still interesting, such as the little Kota Izumi.

Fan number one of Izuku Midoriya, Kota is a 5/6 year old boy, equipped with the Quirk Water Gun that allows him, at least for now, to release only a small jet of water from his hands. Despite his shy, reserved and seemingly cold nature, following the meeting with Deku in the third season, Kota appears to have undergone a radical change, which may one day make him walk the same path as Yuei students.

Kota has lost her parents, both unable to manipulate the water, killed by Villain Muscular, with whom the child will come into contact and from which he will be defended by Midoriya. Given the gesture made by Deku, Kota will begin to think about the reasons behind the want to become a hero, as his parents had been. Despite not intervening directly in the clash between Midoriya and Muscular, Kota was able to distract the villain, thus allowing Deku to defeat him.

The artist Fantu09 shared on Reddit the image that you can find at the bottom of the page, imagining the design of a Kota of the future, with his Pro Hero suit, which recalls for some details that of Midoriya.