My Hero Academia: all the previews on the new OAV out on August 15th

The bimonthly of Shueisha Saikyo Jump has recently published the synopsis of both episodes that will make up the new OAV of My Hero Academia, to be released on August 15th at 17:00 on Crunchyroll Italia and entitled "Survive! A critical training!".

The synopsis of the first episode reads as follows: "Before obtaining the provisional hero license, 1-A goes through a difficult hostage rescue simulation. The trial is held inside a burning supermarket, and the goal is to extract all the mannequins used to represent the hostages. However, during the search the land gives way, and ten students are trapped under the rubble! Deku and his companions must join forces and find an escape route. Bakugo's priority, however, continues to be the extraction of hostages …".

The synopsis of the second episode, on the other hand, is the following: "Deku and his companions find themselves trapped under the rubble, and must find an escape route. The protagonist, Ochaco and Tsuyu reunite with Yaoyorozu and Iida, who was injured after the collapse. The team joins forces to carry Iida outside, while Bakugo, Kirishima and Kaminari continue with the main operation. At some point, however, a huge mass of water appears ?! Is there something else behind the accident?".

What do you think of it? Will you watch the episode? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that this will only be the appetizer for the fifth season of My Hero Academia, currently scheduled for 2021 and with new information arriving in October 2020.