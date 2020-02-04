Entertainment

My Hero Academia: all ready for the fateful face to face between Dr. Ujiko and Endeavor

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the last chapter of My Hero AcademiaFinally, the Heroes have made their move. What appeared to be "A Quiet Start" is about to turn into one of the most anticipated comparisons of the last narrative arc. What will Endeavor and Dr. Ujiko say in the next issue of Kohei Horikoshi's manga?

While the sensei clashes with a controversy about the name of the doctor, considered offensive because it refers to a bacteriological weapon used during the Second World War, the comic proceeds undisturbed its serialization within Weekly Shonen Jump. Thanks to a Hero infiltrated in Dr. Ujiko's hospital, who has it stuck due to a small nomu, for Endeavor it was possible to locate his position and surprise the doctor himself.

Thanks to the words of the Detective TsukauchiFurthermore, we discover that Ujiko is a face well known to the public community, above all for having contributed to charitable organizations and the foundation of numerous hospitals and orphanages. Thanks to this discovery, i Pro Hero managed to anticipate the villain's moves and with another month needed in Shikaraki to complete the transformation, the Paranormal Liberation Front plan is highly at risk.

READ:  "Superdetective in Hollywood 4": Eddie Murphy's New Project Confirms The Return Of Axel Foley

However, in the next issues we will finally get to know the story of Dr. Ujiko, with the reasons that led him to take the path of evil. And you, instead, what do you expect from this comparison? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.