My Hero Academia: all ready for the fateful face to face between Dr. Ujiko and Endeavor

In the last chapter of My Hero AcademiaFinally, the Heroes have made their move. What appeared to be "A Quiet Start" is about to turn into one of the most anticipated comparisons of the last narrative arc. What will Endeavor and Dr. Ujiko say in the next issue of Kohei Horikoshi's manga?

While the sensei clashes with a controversy about the name of the doctor, considered offensive because it refers to a bacteriological weapon used during the Second World War, the comic proceeds undisturbed its serialization within Weekly Shonen Jump. Thanks to a Hero infiltrated in Dr. Ujiko's hospital, who has it stuck due to a small nomu, for Endeavor it was possible to locate his position and surprise the doctor himself.

Thanks to the words of the Detective TsukauchiFurthermore, we discover that Ujiko is a face well known to the public community, above all for having contributed to charitable organizations and the foundation of numerous hospitals and orphanages. Thanks to this discovery, i Pro Hero managed to anticipate the villain's moves and with another month needed in Shikaraki to complete the transformation, the Paranormal Liberation Front plan is highly at risk.

However, in the next issues we will finally get to know the story of Dr. Ujiko, with the reasons that led him to take the path of evil. And you, instead, what do you expect from this comparison? Let us know with a comment below.