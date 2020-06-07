My Hero Academia: All Might shows all its strength in this incredible statue

Share it:

The one of My Hero Academia it is undoubtedly one of the most important animated and paper productions of the last few years, a franchise that has been able to quickly conquer the market ending up capturing the interest of millions and millions of users – including readers and spectators – in every corner of the world.

As often happens, success was quickly followed by the arrival of numerous parallel productions, including video games, spin-offs, films and much more, an avalanche of content designed to keep busy a demanding public that has never ceased to praise the 'IP with cosplay and fanart of great level.

Obviously, many companies have also launched themselves in the creation of themed gadgets that could enthrall users, companies including Legendary Collectibles, recently finished in the spotlight thanks to a magnificent My Hero Academia themed statue and dedicated to All Might. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the product appears simply sumptuous in its 79cm in height, showing off our Pro Hero intent on saving several civilians from certain death, a job that stands out for its obsessive attention to detail. All of this goodness, however, unfortunately carries a price to say the least, considering that there is talk of $ 999 not counting shipping costs. According to what was announced, the statue is already available for pre-orders, with release scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a splendid My Hero Academia themed figure dedicated to Himiko Toga has also recently been unveiled.