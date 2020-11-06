My Hero Academia: All Might has arrived in this new figure

All Might, the most powerful among the heroes of the past generation of My Hero Academia, is the subject of a new action figure produced by First 4 Figures. Let’s go take a look at it.

The mighty hero, inspired by classic American superheroes, in Kohei Horikoshi’s successful manga has always had what can be defined the role of Superman. The story, however, begins by revealing a serious wound inflicted on All Might from his nemesis All For One, which will lead him to abandon his role in search of a successor.

Although his strength is much diminished and he manages to assume and maintain his muscular form for only a few seconds, the hero remains one of the most loved and his role in the series is very important for the growth of the protagonist.

To celebrate this incredible character the First 4 Figures he then published a video through his Twitter account that shows us the new figure produced dedicated to him. From the Tweet that I report at the bottom of the news we can see how the The hero’s arms have joints through which it is possible to make the statuette assume different poses.

Currently in the series, due to its condition, All Might no longer takes part in the fighting but acts as a teacher for the protagonists. The villains we have talked about several times on this site are taking on a lot of importance, such as when we asked ourselves if the crimes committed in My Hero Academia can be forgiven or in the recent discussion of the need to have spin-offs for Toga of My Hero Academia.

What do you think of this figure? You like it? Write it to us in a comment.