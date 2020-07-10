My Hero Academia: All Might becomes Saitama in a bizarre fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia it is one of the phenomena of recent years. Based on a world inhabited by people with a quirk, or a special power, Kohei Horikoshi narrated the adventure of Izuku Midoriya following the path of All Might, one of the strongest heroes in existence. We know how All Might received its power, but a fan has decided to revisit it.

Toshinori Yagi was a quirk-free, just like the protagonist of My Hero Academia, but came across Nana Shimura, previous owner of the One for All. Thanks to the transfer of the quirk, he became an all-muscle energumen known as All Might, the most powerful hero in the history and pillar of society Japanese for many years. But what if Yagi hadn't met Nana Shimura?

He could become a hero by simply following him same workout as Saitama by One-Punch Man. The other superhero themed manga that has exploded in the last decade has taught us that, with a light training of kilometers of running, hundreds of pushups and abs done day by day for years can make us become monsters. All this at the cost of losing hair.

And that's why a fan of My Hero Academia e One-Punch Man he decided to show us an All Might if he got strength by the same method as Saitama. You can see the result below: we have Toshinori Yagi completely bald but with the usual 32-tooth smile, a yellow suit, red gloves and a white cloak as he returns to a konbini with a shopping bag in his hand from which a spring onion appears. At that point not even All for One could have stopped All Might. Meanwhile, these days My Hero Academia celebrates six years of publication on Weekly Shonen Jump.