My Hero Academia: all about Deku’s secret training to control the One For All – Updated

Since the beginning of My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya’s growth has been phenomenal. Within a short time, Deku was able to inherit All Might’s Quirk and control it. But this did not happen without great sacrifices on his part.

In the new story arc of My Hero Academia, the protagonist surprised the readers and his companions by using a new mysterious power: the Float of Nana Shimura. The fight with the leader of the Villains, Tomura Shigaraki, has now reached its peak, and Deku can come out the winner only by taking full advantage of the One For All.

During chapter 284, Deku prepares one last deadly blow after capturing Shigaraki in mid-air using his Blackwhip. This move, however, could cost him his life, as 100% One For All is bad for his body; the protagonist of My hero Academia seems ready for sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Bakugo, worried, watches the fight. The young hero think back to hard workouts performed together with Deku, Tsuyu and Sero. The latter, given their incredible speed, helped Midoriya hit fast-moving opponents with the Blackwhip. The key to controlling the Float, however, was Uraraka.

Because of the Quirk the girl is equipped with, Deku was able to learn to balance her body and move while in mid-air. When it was thought that Deku got 100% One For All just for hurting his teammates, we find instead that this is the result of intense training sessions. Surely, the next chapter of My Hero Academia will hold us great surprises.