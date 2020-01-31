My Hero Academia: after Shigaraki, Twice represents the greatest danger for heroes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The manga of My Hero Academia has just entered a new narrative arc, potentially the most important of the entire series so far, given the stakes and the forces on the battlefield. The conflict between the heroes and the Liberation Army is imminent, however the villains have an ace up their sleeves.

Leaving aside Shigaraki, which thanks to the latest grafts of Dr. Ujiko will represent the number one danger, heroes will have to control Twice's sorties, a character often overlooked due to his fickle temperament, but who hides a Quirk capable of clearly shifting the predictions of the clash.

In the narrative arc dedicated to the clash between the League of Villain and the Redestro Army, Twice has gone through a crucial emotional development, which allowed him to return to the use of his Quirk and therefore to be able to duplicate a specific individual in potentially exterminated quantities.

As we all know, Dr. Ujiko is working on different species of Noumu, which if they were to be duplicated thanks to the power of Twice would throw the nation into total destruction, condemning at the outset any claim of resistance by the heroes. In short, Twice is after Tomura the most lethal threat in the ranks of the Army, but the fact that Hawks managed to win his sympathy it could generate an unexpected twist in future chapters of My Hero Academia.

Was it really the fire that caused Todoroki's scar? The answer will surprise you. They are all in danger in chapter 259 of My Hero Academia. Who are the targets?