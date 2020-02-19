My Hero Academia: a user imagines a stealth combat suit for Izuku Midoriya

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is one of the most famous series in the world, as well as the most viewed in Italy according to the recent ranking published by Crunchyroll. The popularity of the anime has led thousands of fans to work on giveaways of various kinds, including what we decided to show you today.

The Reddit user TurtleExplorer in fact, he created a wonderful fan art dedicated to the protagonist of the anime, tailoring him to a new slightly less flashy combat suit. After all, Midoriya has always been the center of attention during the events told in the series, ending up in danger of life several times because of his imprudent and impulsive approach.

The stealth suit opens up new possibilities for action for the 1-A student, and in many ways recalls that adopted by the Marvel superhero Spider-Man. Deku's great ability to move could actually allow such an approach, especially considering the new skills that the boy will learn as the story progresses. Unlike All Might in fact, Deku has partially renounced the focus on brute force, focusing more on mobility and technique.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the suit? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that episode 18 of My Hero Academia has recently been broadcast and that the next episode will be available from Saturday 22 February 2020.