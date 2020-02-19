Entertainment

My Hero Academia: a user imagines a stealth combat suit for Izuku Midoriya

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia it is one of the most famous series in the world, as well as the most viewed in Italy according to the recent ranking published by Crunchyroll. The popularity of the anime has led thousands of fans to work on giveaways of various kinds, including what we decided to show you today.

The Reddit user TurtleExplorer in fact, he created a wonderful fan art dedicated to the protagonist of the anime, tailoring him to a new slightly less flashy combat suit. After all, Midoriya has always been the center of attention during the events told in the series, ending up in danger of life several times because of his imprudent and impulsive approach.

The stealth suit opens up new possibilities for action for the 1-A student, and in many ways recalls that adopted by the Marvel superhero Spider-Man. Deku's great ability to move could actually allow such an approach, especially considering the new skills that the boy will learn as the story progresses. Unlike All Might in fact, Deku has partially renounced the focus on brute force, focusing more on mobility and technique.

READ:  The special "The story of Trunks" summarized in a spectacular artwork

And what do you think of it? Do you like the suit? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that episode 18 of My Hero Academia has recently been broadcast and that the next episode will be available from Saturday 22 February 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.