My Hero Academia: a spectacular Gamestop bundle dedicated to Tenya Iida is coming soon

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Gamestop, the famous American video game retailer, will ship a brand new bundle dedicated to Tenya Iida, the best friend of Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia. The product was presented a few hours ago and will include two interesting collectibles.

As you can see at the bottom, the two products offered for sale will be a Funko Pop portraying Iida wearing her hero costume and a beautiful blue t-shirt. Currently the bundle is available for pre-order only in America for a price of approx $ 30, but will also soon arrive in Italy. Obviously, the possibility of ordering it from European territory will lead to an increase in the price.

Tenya Iida is the head of the 1-A of the UA High School, as well as the aspiring hero and brother of the most famous Tensei Iida. During his academic career he chooses the heroic name "Ingenium" and participates in the Sports Festival placing fourth, behind Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and Fumikage Tokoyami. His strong leadership and incredible speed are qualities that make him one of the most promising aspiring heroes of 1-A, as shown in the clash with the hero killer Stain.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this bundle? Let us know with a comment! In case you were passionate about the anime then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our review of My Hero Academia 4×15 and the preview of the new episode.

