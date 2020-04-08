My Hero Academia: a sexy Endeavor cosplay ignites the hearts of fans

Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia it gave us one emotion after another. It allowed us to deepen the history already undertaken by the manga of Horikoshi and above all to see the growth of our favorite characters and the evolution of the entire superhero world that the mangaka has created.

We could also attend breathtaking battles, to events that have shocked us and, to others, that have been able to reserve us pleasant surprises. One of the characters who, especially in the final phase of the series, shone a lot, was the drone hero Endeavor. Hero who had his moment of glory especially in the last two final episodes. One in which he was named new Pro Hero number onegoing on All Might, and another in which he started an exciting fight that made the change suffered by the character and who had already begun to glimpse at the beginning of the season.

Endeavor is one of those characters with a dark past, to be ashamed of, but who with the willpower starts a process of redemption which leads him to be a better man, a process that generates sympathy in fans. If in the past he had had a relationship with hate and love, from here on we are sure he will always be able to reserve a place in the hearts of fans, given that, in the chest of some it is already available, as for the cosplayer we want to talk to you about today.

Captain Keller is her name, girl cosplay fan, which she shares through her profile Instagram the costumes he creates and the characters he gives life to. And just a few days ago he posted a photo that portrays her as Endeavor, a photo that allows us to see the hero of fire in a different light, less masculine and gruff and more feminine and sexy.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, if the girl reproduced the faithfully rather upper part of the costume, from the blue shirt with the orange stripe, to the silver armguards and the magnificent flames, is the part below that differs most. With a leotard that leaves the legs uncovered and long red boots to complete the work.

What do you think of this sexy and feminine version of Endeavor? Let us know below in the comments.

