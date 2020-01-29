My Hero Academia: a sensational cosplay prepares us for the return of Shigaraki Tomura

Share it:

Shigaraki Tomura returned to action in episode 14 of My Hero Academia, redeeming his position as the most dangerous villain within the series of Kohei Horikoshi. The antagonist obviously enjoys good popularity among opera lovers, and in this regard today we decided to show you a brand new cosplay.

As you can see at the bottom, the young woman Luanna Zanlorenzi recently paid homage to the number one enemy of the Pro Heroes by staging a fantastic performance. The black costume and hair are perfectly the same as Shigaraki's, and the hands are among the best made that have ever been seen in a cosplay of this genre.

Shigaraki Tomura is the head of the League of Villain, the faction that opposes the work of heroes within the world of My Hero Academia. His twisted ideals and sinister morality make him one of the most interesting characters in the series, and fortunately we can anticipate that the next seasons of the anime will deal more and more in depth with his psychological condition.

And what do you think of it? You like the cosplay of the young girl Luzanlorenzi? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the preview of the next episode of My Hero Academia.