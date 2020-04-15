My Hero Academia: a seductive cosplayer shows us a "new side" of Fat Gum

Share it:

Season 4 of My Hero Academia did not fail to present new characters. In addition to the prominent figures who acted as Deku's antagonists in the season, we also saw a supply of unpublished professional heroes arriving. Among these there is the nice Fat Gum, very fat hero who accompanies Eijiro Kirishima and Tamaki Amajiki.

Covered in a huge layer of fat that makes him a monolithic figure, in reality the character of My Hero Academia 4 makes great use of that resource to launch exceptional attacks and have a defense as hard as steel. All of this was put on display in one of the episodes of My Hero Academia where he and Kirishima were forced to fight with some Shie Hassaikai exponents.

At that stage the lean form of Fat Gum was shown and that version was taken as a model by Hendoart, model and cosplayer. The girl decided to create a Fat Gum woman version with a rather atypical cosplay. At the bottom we see her in various photos dedicated to the character and in all she wears the classic orange uniform with the letters F and G above in white. Below she wears a black shirt torn for combat while the uniform is completed with black pants, the hood on the head and a mask.

