My Hero Academia: a scene from chapter 286 seems to pay homage to One Punch Man

The new story arc of My Hero Academia is staging the final battle between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, but this clash could hide a tribute to another great work: One Punch Man.

To put an end to the fight with Shigaraki, Deku is putting his whole self on the line. Bakugo’s sacrifice fueled the fury of Midoriya, which is now able to exploit a new latent power of One For All. But the appearance of the dark halo of energy around the body of the young boy in chapter 286 of My Hero Academia, seems to pay homage to a scene seen in another work .

To notice this extraordinary similarity was a fan of My Hero Academia, who on his Twitter account compared the scene mentioned above to a table of One Punch Man. The comparison between the two images highlights the clear similarity between the two tables; Midoriya seems to harness the same energy as Saitama, the most powerful hero in the anime world.

The "War of Paranormal Liberation" arc has reached its climax e is about to come to an end. The result of the battle between Deku and Shigaraki will influence the progress of the manga; at the end of My Hero Academia could be missing very little. But waiting for further implications between Pro Heroes and Villain, Mirio Togata is still considered one of the best protagonists of My Hero Academia.