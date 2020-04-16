My Hero Academia: a new specimen of Nomu surprises with its deductive abilities

Share it:

The manga of My Hero Academia it is found in the apical phase of the narrative arc of the War between heroes and villain. In fact, there is no shortage to the awakening of Shigaraki, who – once conscious – will constitute a real deadly machine.

In the last chapter, Miruko managed to destroy Tomura's containment cell, but first he had to undergo the offensive of a new specimen of Nomu that created more than a few headaches for the faction of heroes present in Garaki's laboratory.

The Nomu who tries to hinder their sortie is female and, just like the doctor's latest creations, he is endowed with an intellectual capacity that distinguishes him from the first specimens. While fighting against Present Mic and Aizawa, manages to guess the latter's Quirk by showing surprising deductive skills.

Before he could seriously endanger the safety of our heroes, Endeavor intervened with a fatal blow. However, if some of the awakened Nomu have been put out of the way, danger number one is about to take the field.

Miruko, as we mentioned before, he broke the incubator where Shigaraki was resting. The villain is only 70% of its rehabilitation process, and although this may represent an advantage for our heroes, we expect some of them to leave us permanently in the next chapter.

Shigaraki had already reached an exponential power in the arch dedicated to villains, and with the new grafts of Dr. Garaki we do not imagine how fearsome it can turn out to be.

Meanwhile, the mystery of Dabi's origins deepens. What are My Hero Academia's most powerful Quirks at the moment?