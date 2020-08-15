Entertainment

My Hero Academia: A Himiko Toga never seen in this 3DCG version of the character

August 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In recent days we had reported this version in 3DCG of the protagonists of My Hero Academia, the author has therefore decided to create a model also of the famous character of Himiko Toga, sharing it on Instagram.

There are numerous fans of the anime inspired by the manga written and drawn by Kohei Horikoshi who are curious to see a 3DCG version of the work and the artist Hannu Koskinen decided to please them by creating 3D models of the famous characters. After showing what the various students of class 1-A would look like, Hannu took care of their opponents, the latest model he created is that of Himiku Toga, which you can admire at the bottom of the news. Here is his comment: "I finally had some time to work on Himiko and finish his mask and equipment. I'm also making a few small changes here and there (details are important). I'm still not convinced of her face shape, but I have to go ahead and keep working on the model and the pose (with Uraraka)".

As you could imagine, the fans immediately commented on the post, congratulating the artist on his excellent work. Finally, if you are looking for del merchandise on the series, we point out that the surgical masks dedicated to My Hero Academia are available.

