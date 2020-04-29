My Hero Academia: a Himiko Toga cosplay unites Deku and the bunnies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of My Hero Academia it is as popular in Japan as in the rest of the world and this allows to have a rather varied fan base. Being inspired by different things, even the cosplay creations of your favorite characters become unique. In particular, there are some cosplayers capable of pulling a rabbit out of the top hat.

For some, this is metaphorical, for others a little more literal. That's what the cosplayer Vanessa did, also known by the nickname Kiramy_drawings, who decided to join the character of Himiko Toga with the design of Izuku Midoriya and that of a Playboy bunny.

In Toga cosplay that you can see at the bottom, we see the girl of My Hero Academia with a bunny dress. In addition to the classic ears, worn over blonde hair, we see a bodice inspired by Deku's hero uniform. The similarity does not end there of course since it also brings red bags to life while the famous mask that imitates a smile is around the neck. The costume of this particular Himiko Toga then ends with the classic bunny socks and two white cuffs.

A normal Himiko Toga cosplay was made by Monpink, while fans of My Hero Academia they have been enchanted by the Camie Utsushimi created by Mangoecos.