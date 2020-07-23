My Hero Academia: a hilarious Funko Pop fan made show Mirio Togata without clothes!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mirio Togata is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated characters of My Hero Academia, and the fourth season of the anime only increased its popularity. Despite the latest events for fans it is impossible to forget his particular Quirk, to which, among other things, one user even dedicated a hilarious Funko Pop.

Fumbles_McCoy_4, this is the nickname of the boy in question, has decided to make a puppet portraying Lemillion while using his power. As you will surely remember Permeation is a unique Quirk, which is why the leader of the Big Three is portrayed without clothes.

In case you need a review we remind you that Mirio's power allows him to become intangible and go beyond any surfacebut depriving him of sight, touch and hearing and causing him an annoying feeling of falling. Thanks to a hard training Mirio was able to use it to his advantage but obviously, giving up his tangibility, the boy constantly loses his clothes.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you too are waiting for the new episodes of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest updates on the production of My Hero Academia 5.