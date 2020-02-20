Entertainment

My Hero Academia: a Funko Pop fan made by Deku receives the acclaim of a famous voice actor

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Many of you probably don't know it, but the market Funko Pop, the puppets invented and produced by the Japanese company Funko, makes it among the 840 and 850 million dollars a year. Everyone loves the models depicting characters from films, TV series, video games or anime but obviously, it is difficult to satisfy the tastes of all buyers.

To solve this problem the same fans often intervene, in turn creating completely personalized unofficial figures. We recently showed you the Dragon Ball Z themed Funko Pop proposed by the American voice actor Christopher Sabat and today, always in this regard, we want to show you the invention of the Twitter user Vinylxalchemist.

The boy tagged Chris Sabat on his social profile, asking for an opinion on his Funko Pop fan made dedicated to the protagonist of My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya. The model takes up the hilarious imitation of All Might, a character voiced in the English version by Sabat. The voice of the peace symbol commented with a sound "Brilliant!". At the bottom you can take a look at the product.

READ:  Trailer and release date of ‘The invisible line’ at Movistar +

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the preview of episode 19 of My Hero Academia.

