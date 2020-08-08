My Hero Academia: a fanart reveals the traitor of the Class 1-A

Share it:

Two of the greatest mysteries left open in the pages of the manga My Hero Academia concern Dabi's identity, and rumors of a possible traitor among the students of Class 1-A. Although nothing has leaked online, a fan of Kohei Horikoshi's work has drawn his hypothetical traitor.

With the continuation of the Paranormal Liberation War, and the man losses that continue to increase for both the Villain and the Heroes, it would be a nice twist to discover in the closing bars of the current story arc.

The user @RodrigoSanni shared on Reddit the beautiful illustration that you can find at the bottom of the news. To be chosen as the student who turned his back on his class 1-A classmates, it was Yuga Aoyama, owner of the Quirk Navel Laser. Adding a serious tone was also the costume chosen by the artist, and the decision to make it bigger, representing it after a time skip.

He is not one of the most promising students, and while his Navel Laser is not even among the most powerful abilities seen in the Academy, it is certainly one of the most pyrotechnic. In the latest film dedicated to the series, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Aoyama demonstrated his technique against the Villain known as Nine, however, making clear the consequences of this use.

