Entertainment

My Hero Academia: a fan turns into All Might with a custom mask

July 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The tremendous impact of Coronavirus has now imposed, as a necessary custom, the use of masks outdoors. A fan of My Hero Academia has thought of resorting to a customized solution.

Basically, the enthusiast – known on reddit as TidalTaint – he published a photo of himself while wearing a mask modeled on the face of All Might. The protection starts from the nose up to the neck – leaving the eyes, forehead and hair uncovered – and has a layered fabric on a red background.

In case you want to replicate the user's clothing, you can buy this particular type of mask on the Etsy store. About My Hero Academia themed clothing, Funimation recently announced a partnership with Khsoes shoe manufacturers, which will produce exclusive Deku and All Might sneakers.

So far no official concept has been published, only a generic silhoutte that suggests the green color for the Midoriya model and blue for the All Might model. The only certainty concerns the release date, scheduled for December.

READ:  ONE PIECE: the king of swordsmen dominates in the latest action figure of TJS Studio

The home video edition of the fourth season of My Hero Academia will contain a special dedicated to Kaminari and Jiro. Studio Bones posted an interesting behind the scenes footage of the latest Endeavor clash on Twitter.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.