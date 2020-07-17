My Hero Academia: a fan turns into All Might with a custom mask

Share it:

The tremendous impact of Coronavirus has now imposed, as a necessary custom, the use of masks outdoors. A fan of My Hero Academia has thought of resorting to a customized solution.

Basically, the enthusiast – known on reddit as TidalTaint – he published a photo of himself while wearing a mask modeled on the face of All Might. The protection starts from the nose up to the neck – leaving the eyes, forehead and hair uncovered – and has a layered fabric on a red background.

In case you want to replicate the user's clothing, you can buy this particular type of mask on the Etsy store. About My Hero Academia themed clothing, Funimation recently announced a partnership with Khsoes shoe manufacturers, which will produce exclusive Deku and All Might sneakers.

So far no official concept has been published, only a generic silhoutte that suggests the green color for the Midoriya model and blue for the All Might model. The only certainty concerns the release date, scheduled for December.

The home video edition of the fourth season of My Hero Academia will contain a special dedicated to Kaminari and Jiro. Studio Bones posted an interesting behind the scenes footage of the latest Endeavor clash on Twitter.